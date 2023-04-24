Ron Faber, Theater, TV and Film Actor Who Appeared in ‘The Exorcist,’ Dies at 90

Ron Faber, a theater, television and film actor who appeared in “The Exorcist,” died on March 26 of lung cancer. He was 90.

Faber’s career as an actor landed him roles in films including “The Exorcist,” “Tree of Guernica” and “The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover,” in addition to appearances on TV episodes of “Law and Order,” “Kojak” and “The Edge of Night.”

In 1973’s “The Exorcist,” Faber played the role of Chuck, an assistant director who reveals to Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) that Burke Dennings (Jack MacGowran) has died. He was also part of Broadway productions including “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda and “Medea” with Irene Papas.

Faber was born on Feb. 16, 1993 in Milwaukee, Wis., where he grew up with a passion for jazz music and the Disney film “Fantasia.” After being accepted into Marquette University and pursuing a business degree, Faber swiftly landed his first entertainment job working on a children’s radio show.

He then went on to join the Marquette Players and the Van Buren Players, where he was discovered by Broadway star Eva Le Gallienne. Le Gallienne helped Faber acquire a scholarship to direct at the Lucille Lortel White Barn Theater in Westport, Conn., which kickstarted his theater career.

The actor starred in a number of off-Broadway productions during the duration of his career, including “Happy Days” at the Cherry Lane Theatre; “Stonewall Jackson’s House,” “Times and Appetites of Toulouse Lautrec,” “The Beauty Part” and “Tunnel Fever” at the American Place Theater; “The Last Laugh” at the Jewish Repertory Theatre; “Lucky Stiff” at Playwrights Horizons; “Hamlet,” “Mary Stuart,” “Scenes From Everyday Life” and “Woyzeck” at the Joseph Papp Public Theatre; “Troilus and Cressida” at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre; and “Doctor Selavy’s Magic Theatre” and “And They Put Handcuffs on Flowers” at the Mercer Arts Center.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Moore Faber; his children, Hart, Raymond (Sadia), Elise Manuel (Alex) and Anthony; and his grandchildren and step-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his son, Eric.