Judy Solomon, Former Hollywood Foreign Press Association President, Dies at 91

Judy Solomon, a journalist who served as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for six terms and helped shape the Golden Globes as it’s known today, died Friday morning. She was 91 years old.

Solomon’s death was announced by current Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne on Saturday morning.

“We are incredibly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and colleague, Judy Solomon. The loss is profound, but we take this opportunity to celebrate her incredible achievements in helping evolve the Golden Globes into the world-spanning award it is today,” Hoehne wrote. “We are grateful for her support and leadership during her 67 years of membership with the HFPA.”

“Not only did Judy love the HFPA, but she also loved Hollywood,” Hoehne continued. “She loved the people she met, the executives she collaborated with and the rich tapestry of films and television that audiences around the world enjoyed.”

After joining the HFPA in 1956, Solomon helped ink the organization’s deal with Dick Clark Productions to produce the long-running awards ceremony. She also helped organize the annual show’s move in venue from the Cocoanut Grove Club at the Ambassador Hotel to the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton.

Solomon also helped expand the HFPA’s influence in the arts and education world, helping bring foreign journalists into the organization.

Born in Romania, Solomon was raised in Israel before moving to the U.S. to pursue a career in journalism, writing entertainment features for various Israeli publications.

Solomon is survived by her daughters, Donna Sloan and Deborah Solomon; son-in-law, Stephen Sloan; and her granddaughter, Ashley Sloan.