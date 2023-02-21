Chris Chesser, Producer of ‘Major League,’ Dies at 74

Chris Chesser, the producer known for his work on the sports comedy “Major League,” has died. He was 74.

Chesser died suddenly Feb. 2 while at his Los Angeles home, brothers Alan and Steve Chesser announced Tuesday. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

In 1974, the producer took his first steps into the entertainment industry as an executive in international sales at Columbia Pictures. Two years later, Chesser became general manager of the American Film Institute in Los Angeles. Between 1980 and 1983, Chesser helmed two production companies: he served as vice president of production at Marble Arch Productions and functioned as head of production for Filmways, until the company was acquired by Orion Pictures.

Films Chesser supervised as a production executive include “Sharkey’s Machine,” “The Great Santini,” “Caddyshack,” “Wolfen,” “Arthur,” “Excalibur” and “On Golden Pond.” He also assisted in developing the features “Spinal Tap” and “Absence of Malice.”

The late filmmaker secured his first executive producing credit in 1988 on the crime romance “Kansas,” which he followed up that same year with the film “War Party.” He went on to independently produce 1989’s “Major League,” which featured a star-studded cast including Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger and Wesley Snipes. Chesser also independently produced 1991’s “Eyes of an Angel,” starring John Travolta.

Chesser produced his 1990 film, “Silhouette,” alongside Alan Beattie, who he ultimately partnered with to form Beattie/Chesser Productions. Under the banner of his own production company, Chesser continued to produce films like “The Wrong Man,” “Exquisite Tenderness” and “Under Pressure.” He also collaborated with fellow producer John Corry to create documentary programming like “Sworn to Secrecy: Secrets of War,” “The Color of War” and “The Face of Evil: Reinhard Heydrich.”

In the later days of his career, Chesser produced 2012’s “Bloodwork” and served as an executive producer on 2015’s “Absolutely Anything.”

The Hollywood veteran is survived by his brothers, Alan and Steve.