‘Zoey 102’ Trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears Reunites With ‘Zoey 101’ Cast in Sequel Film

The students of Pacific Coast Academy are back in the first trailer for “Zoey 102,” Paramount+’s sequel film to the Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101.”

The original series followed the students at PCA, a distinguished school in Malibu. “Zoey 101” highlighted the female characters as they were the first class to grace the boarding school that used to be an all-boys academy. “Zoey 102” reunites its original characters in the present day, long removed from their adolescent years at PCA. In true revival fashion, Zoey Brooks gets together with the rest of her classmates to attend Quinn and Logan’s wedding, bringing her group of friends back together once more.

“Zoey 102” will feature original stars Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barrett, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.

However, not all cast members from the original show will be back. Victoria Justice, who played actress Lola Martinez; Alexa Nikolas, who played Zoey’s roommate and best friend Nicole Bristow; and recent Oscar nominee Austin Butler, who played Zoey’s love interest James Garrett, will not be featured in “Zoey 102.”

Additionally, the film sees Thomas Lennon join as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March and Dean Geyer as the charming Todd.

Nancy Hower directed “Zoey 102,” while Monica Sheer and Madeline Whitby wrote the script. They all serve as executive producers alongside Spears and Alexis Fisher.

