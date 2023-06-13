Zazie Beats on How ‘Joker 2’ Is a Musical and the Joy of Working With Lady Gaga: She’s ‘Very Grounded’

“Joker” fans who are theorizing about the reported musical aspects of the upcoming Joaquin Phoenix-led sequel film finally have a little bit more clarity, thanks to star Zazie Beetz.

“I think people will be surprised. I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, around it being musical,” Beetz, who is reprising her role as Sophie Dumond for “Joker: Folie à Deux,” told Variety Monday at Chanel’s Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York. “We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well.”

Todd Phillips returns to the director’s chair for the “Joker” sequel, which is rumored to take place prominently in Arkham Asylum.

Joining Phoenix and Beetz in “Joker 2” is Lady Gaga, who is playing Harley Quinn to Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck/The Joker.

“She’s super warm and kind,” Beetz said of her new co-star. “I felt very welcome with her on set. She was doing her own character work and stuff, but she’s a very grounded person. She’s just Stefani.”

The supporting cast for “Joker: Folie à Deux” includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

Warner Bros. is set to release “Joker: Folie à Deux” in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

