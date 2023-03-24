Zack Snyder to Screen the Snyderverse Trilogy in April to Benefit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Enter the Snyderverse: Director Zack Snyder is hosting a three-day celebration of his films in April to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The weekend of screenings will take place on April 28-30, with all proceeds going to AFSP in honor of his daughter, Autumn Snyder, who died at the age of 20 in 2017. The three-day event will include director’s cuts of Snyder’s films followed by in-person and livestreamed Q&As with Snyder and special guests. The movies that will be shown include 2013’s “Man of Steel,” 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition” and 2021’s “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

Screenings will take place in Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Auditorium at ArtCenter College of Design on April 28 and 29, with a third screening on April 30 at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood. Snyder earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film from ArtCenter in 1989 and serves on the college’s board of trustees.

In addition to AFSP, ArtCenter and Universal Cinema AMC, sponsors of the event include The Stone Quarry, Warner Bros. and VERO.

Tickets are available to purchase now at the link here.

See full event details below.

DAY 1

Date: Friday, April 28

Film: “Man of Steel”

Time: 5 p.m. reception, 6 p.m. screening followed by a Q&A in-person and livestreamed featuring Snyder and special guests

Ticket: $150

Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103

DAY 2

Date: Saturday, April 29

Film: “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition”

Time: 3 p.m. screening followed by a Q&A in-person and livestreamed plus a poster signing featuring Snyder and special guests

Ticket: $150

Location: ArtCenter Hillside Campus, 1700 Lida St., Pasadena, CA 91103

DAY 3

Date: Sunday, April 30

Film: “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

Time: 1 p.m. screening followed by a Q&A in-person and livestreamed featuring Snyder and special guests

Ticket: $175

Location: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608