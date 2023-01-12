‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Star in Netflix’s Will They/Won’t They Rom-Com

When Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher announced they’d be co-starring in a Netflix rom-com, a generation of moviegoers were elated at the idea of two of the genre’s most bankable stars teaming up for the first time.

That movie is “Your Place or Mine,” and Netflix has dropped the first trailer previewing the pair’s on-screen chemistry. Witherspoon and Kutcher star as Debbie and Peter, who’ve been best friends for 20 years after a “memorable” first meeting (read: one night stand).

“Do you remember the first night we met?” Witherspoon’s Debbie asks early on in the clip, as the two reminisce over the phone. “Never stops being weird,” Kutcher’s Peter replies, and they laugh off the memory.

Despite their obvious initial chemistry, things are now strictly platonic between the two. That’s just what makes sense, considering the fact that they’re also total opposites: she’s a single mom who craves routine raising her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in L.A.; he’s a New York-based marketing executive who thrives on change.

When they swap houses and lives for a week, “they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need,” according to the film’s synopsis. Then, once Debbie sparks a connection with a handsome stranger (Jesse Williams), the “friends” realize their friendship might’ve always been the foundation for something more.

Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (screenwriter of “The Devil Wears Prada,” “27 Dresses,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) in her feature directorial debut, the movie also stars Zoë Chao (Peter’s saucy neighbor who becomes Debbie’s confidante and wingman), Tig Notaro (Debbie’s best friend, who ultimately advises Peter on what to do once he realized he might have feelings), Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell and Steve Zahn.

The project is produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films as part of their first-look deal with Netflix; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; and Brosh McKenna for her Lean Machine banner.

“Your Place or Mine” launches globally on Netflix Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day.