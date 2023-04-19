‘You’ Author and Screenwriter Caroline Kepnes Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Bestselling author and screenwriter Caroline Kepnes has signed with CAA, Variety can report exclusively.

Kepnes is the writer-creator behind the four-book “You” series, following the exploits of magnetic serial killer Joe Goldberg. Her novels are the source material for the Netflix scripted juggernaut “You,” adapted by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The series reinvigorated the career of Penn Badgley in the lead role of Goldberg, and has proven a massive performer on the streaming platform. A fifth and final season of the series was just greenlit.

Kepnes, a native of Cape Cod, will next release “For You and Only You” on April 25 from Random House. It joins previous titles “You Love Me,” “Hidden Bodies,” and the flagship “You.” She is also the author of the novel “Providence,” a supernatural love story. Her works have been translated into numerous languages and continue to build a rapt audience around the world.

Prior to her literary success, Kepnes wrote for The WB classic “7th Heaven” and served in the writers’ room of ABC Family’s “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”(the breakout vehicle for actor Shailene Woodley). A graduate of Brown University, Kepnes got her start as an intern for Conan O’Brien and became a pop culture writer for Entertainment Weekly. In 2015, she directed the narrative short “Miles Away” based on her acclaimed short story of the same name, which played the festival circuit.

In addition to CAA, she is repped by Ellie Klein and David Stone at TFC Management.