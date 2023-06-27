XYZ Films Buys Horror-Thriller ‘The Deep Web: Murdershow’ (EXCLUSIVE)

XYZ Films has acquired domestic rights to “The Deep Web: Murdershow,” a new horror-thriller with a bloody bitcoin twist. The deal arrives on the heels of the Cannes Film Market.

The film is written and directed by Dan Zachary, and according to the official description, it “takes viewers on a dark ride when a journalist’s search for clues to his sister’s murder leads him to a disturbing crypto currency torture website inside the deep web called The Murdershow. As those close to him disappear, he must find and stop this reign of terror.”

Josh Blacker (“Elysium”, “See”) leads the cast, playing a detective trying to unravel the mystery. He’s joined by Aiden Howard (“Riverdale”, “Firefly Lane”) as a hard-charging reporter, as well as Kimi Alexander (“A Million Little Things”, “Tribal”), playing a woman ensnared by the murderous group behind the shadowy site.

“The Deep Web: Murdershow” was produced by Vancouver-based production company, Hadron Features with Darci MacDonald and Miles Forster. It was produced in association with Convoke Media, and executive produced by Chris Wilkinson, Ryan Marchant, Kevin Zhao, Michelle Wu, and Todd Slater. Slater, owner of Convoke Media, negotiated the deal for domestic rights on behalf of the producers, with Pip Ngo, SVP of sales and acquisitions for XYZ Films, representing the company.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Todd Slater and the group at XYZ to bring this dark and thrilling film to U.S. audiences” Wilkinson said in a statement.

Slater added “Hadron Films brought some serious talent and world class resources to the table for this film and I’m excited to make many more projects with this team in the future”