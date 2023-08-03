Ninth Annual Writers Lab Participants Named, Supported by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman (EXCLUSIVE)

The Writers Lab, supported by Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, has revealed its ninth annual batch of participants.

With a devotion to developing scripted content written by women over the age of 40, the Lab, produced with New York Women in Film & Television, is known for its commitment to elevating the work of women screenwriters through mentorship, advocacy and exposure.

The participants of The Writers Lab 2023 are Louisa Kendrick Burton (“The Charge”), Shari Lynette Carpenter (“Translate”), Helena Cho (“The Last Buddha”), Marya Cohn (“Hurricane Season”), Lesley Fera (“Inconceivable”), Brooke Hemphill (“Apotcalypse”), Justina Ireland (“Bleeding Kansas”), Tricia Lee (“Good Chance”), Betsy Nagler (“Priceless”), Lisa Ramirez and Michele Noble (“Fifty”), Sarah Sinclair (“The Stratford Wife”) and Jill Twiss (“Bee”).

“Women over 40 make up 25% of the world population, and women over 50 control $19 billion, yet this demographic remains ignored by Hollywood and streamers. AI won’t change that — only women will,” said co-founder Elizabeth Kaiden.

Additionally, this year’s slate of mentors includes Debora Cahn (“The Diplomat”), Anya Epstein (“The Affair”), Amy Fox (“Equity”), Pamela Gray (“A Walk on the Moon”), Rita Hsiao (“Mulan”), Meg LeFauve (“Inside Out”), Robina Lord-Stafford (“Moonshine”), Erica Saleh (“One Of Us Is Lying”), Susan Seidelman (“She-Devil”), Robin Swicord (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”) and Pat Verducci (“True Crime”).

The 12 writers will come together in November in Saugerties, N.Y. to attend the Lab and work alongside the accomplished mentors to expand their own work.

“Every year we at NYWIFT are consistently impressed by the creativity, talent, and diversity in storytelling that comes from the applicants to The Writers Lab. As the program enters its ninth year, we are thrilled to see graduates from The Lab achieve success in our competitive industry, allowing the voices of experienced women to become the norm rather than the exception,” said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia Lopez. “Thank you to Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman for their ongoing support of the nurturing of this vital talent.”