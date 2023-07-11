‘Wonka’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Dances, Hugh Grant Transforms Into an Oompa-Loompa and More

Timothée Chalamet is taking viewers to a world of pure imagination. Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for “Wonka,” starring Chalamet as the eccentric chocolatier created by renowned author Roald Dahl.

The musical fantasy film follows the adventures of a young Willy Wonka, including how he met the Oompa-Loompas.

Along with Chalamet, the film stars Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Baynton, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Simon Farnaby, Paterson Joseph, Tom Davis, Rakhee Thakrar, Justin Edwards, Colin O’Brien, Ellie White, Freya Parker and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

“Wonka” is directed by Paul King, from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire executive produce, while Luke Kelly and David Heyman via Heyman Films serve as producers on the film.

Back in April, Warner Bros unveiled new footage of “Wonka” at its CinemaCon presentation. It’s here where Chalamet revealed that he actually swam in a pool of real melted chocolate during the film’s production. The trailer features Chalamet tap dancing on a cafe tabletop while leading a chorus of umbrella-wielding dancers, as well as the appearance of a golden ticket. Chalamet has seven musical numbers.

Willy Wonka debuted in Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which follows Charlie Bucket, a poor boy who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka’s famous chocolate factory. Film adaptations include 1971’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” starring Gene Wilder as Wonka, and Tim Burton’s 2005 film with Johnny Depp in the iconic role.

Chalamet told Vogue magazine earlier this year that he was drawn to playing Willy Wonka for the simple reason of making a movie for a younger, more optimistic demographic of moviegoers.

“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” Chalamet said. “That’s why I was drawn to it. In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

“Wonka” will hit theaters December 15, 2023. Watch the full trailer below.