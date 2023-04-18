WonderHill Hires Four Key Executives Across Theatrical Distribution, Music, Finance and Business Affairs (EXCLUSIVE)

Bob Yari and Marvin Peart’s new content venture WonderHill Studios has named four key executives to bolster operations, Variety can report exclusively.

Joining Oscar winner Yari and Peart are executives including The Weinstein Company veteran Laurent Ouaknine as president of distribution; David McPherson as president of music and VP of alternative TV; former Solstice Studios CFO Shaun Williams in the same role; and CJ Vranca as executive vice president of business and legal affairs.

“This incredibly talented team has invaluable experience and are key pillars to what we are building at WonderHill Studios,” said Yari and Peart. “We look forward to sharing our team’s strategic initiatives as we collaborate and grow our upcoming versatile slate within film and television.”

Ouaknine has over two decades experience in the distribution game, having generated over $2.5 billion in domestic box office on titles that earned 70 Academy Award nominations. At TWC, he worked on films including “Inglorious Basterds,” “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist” and “Django Unchained.” He most recently served as distribution head for 101 Studios, the company behind “Yellowstone.” At WonderHill, his purview will include theatrical releases and home entertainment.

McPherson previously served as an EVP for Sony Music and counts over 30 years of experience as an executive and producer across music, film and television. He’s done stints at Jive and Epic Records, as well. At Sony he co-produced Jennifer Lopez’s record “All I Have.” As founder of McPherson Entertainment Group, he managed multiple producers and artists. At WonderHill, he will contribute to all projects within alternative TV and music, working with teams across production, creative and administration.

At Solstice Studios, CFO Williams was responsible for all strategic planning and business development and managed credit lines. He also served as CFO for Studio 8, where he was a member of the executive team that raised $250 million in equity capital and closed a $500 million credit facility for a multi-year film slate. Williams has held positions at BET Networks, 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures. He will be responsible for overseeing all financial planning, accounting and business analysis and other daily operational functions.

Vranca joins WonderHill from Funny or Die, where she handled structuring, negotiating and drafting deals for film, TV, podcasts and digital productions. She built her career in BA and legal at Bunim/Murray Productions, All3Media America, Yari Film Group, Paradigm Talent Agency and practiced at the prestigious entertainment law firm, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. At the firm, she represented top-tier writers, directors, actors and producers, in addition to production companies. She’ll handle all business and legal affairs for development, production, and distribution of WonderHill Studio’s film, television, streaming, digital, interactive and animation projects.

Announcements around inaugural projects from WonderHill are expected in the coming days.