‘Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination’ One-Night Theater Event Coming to New York City (EXCLUSIVE)

MGM’s Orion Pictures and Audible Theater have partnered for “Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination,” a one night only special theatrical event at Audible’s off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. The Jan. 9 event will feature director Sarah Polley and cast members Jessie Buckley, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, August Winter and Kate Hallett for an evening showcasing three new works inspired by the film.

Playwrights Sandra Delgado, Ruth Tang and Brittany Allen have written pieces inspired by the film centered around the idea of women coming together to decide what’s best for their community. The evening will also include a conversation with Polley and the playwrights, led by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck. Zoe Chao is also part of the program, performing a monologue by Brtittany Allen. Two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada will perform Billie Eilish’s “My Future.”

“There is something very communal about our film ‘Women Talking.’ It asks audiences many questions and strives for discussion. As a director, it was wonderful to get to work with the cast through an elongated rehearsal process, and primarily in one location which made us all feel a bit like working on the stage,” Polley said of the upcoming event. “It is exciting to be able to celebrate this film with a one night only stage production and to be able to give voice to Sandra Delgado, Ruth Tang and Brittany Allen to create pieces based on the themes of the film is thrilling. More than anything, these pieces look toward a hopeful and essential future.”

The event, which was conceived and produced by Kate Navin for Audible Theater and Seth Fradkoff for Orion Pictures, will be directed by Kimberly Senior.

“Together with the team behind this powerful film, Audible is honored to elevate emerging playwrights — empowering the next generation of writers to see their work brought to life by acclaimed performers. Our theater initiative enables audiences to both gather together for live performances and to experience plays through an immersive listening experience,” Navin, head of Audible Theater, said in a statement. “The complex themes in ‘Women Talking’ demand that we engage thoughtfully, and then reexamine our understanding, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring this work to the Minetta Lane Theatre and to Audible listeners globally.”

“Women Talking” released in select theaters Dec. 23, and is set for wide release on Jan. 20. The film world premiered Sept. 2 at the Telluride Film Festival.

Tickets for the event are available on Ticketmaster. The show will also be recorded and available on Audible later this month.