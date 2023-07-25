Women in Film Offers Resource Guide and Help Line for Strike-Affected Workers (EXCLUSIVE)

Women in Film (WIF) has created a resource guide and included a dedicated day on their help line to offer assistance to those impacted both physically and emotionally by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. On Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., advocates will be available on the help line to offer emotional support to those affected by the work stoppage.

“As entertainment workers fight for job sustainability and safety, our help line advocates can be a listening ear to help you navigate the stress of this critical moment,” WIF’s website states. “People across all entertainment fields and of all genders are invited to call 1-855-WIF-LINE.”

WIF’s resource guide includes several organizations and businesses that offer help to those affected by the ongoing labor strikes, pointing to grants, loans, emotional support resources, grocery assistance and discounts offered by local businesses. The list includes the American Guild of Music Artists Relief Fund, the Entertainment Community Fund, Humanitas Groceries for Writers, PayUpHollywood and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, among many others.

WIF also linked a spreadsheet that lists local businesses offering discounts to WGA members, including Wrapstar, F45 Training and Bob’s Big Boy.

“WIF has a strong connection to the current moment happening within the labor movement in Hollywood,” reads WIF’s website. “The advocacy work we do to ensure pay equity, career sustainability and access to affordable health care, including reproductive health, is a big part of what SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are fighting for.”

View the resource guide for strike-affected workers on WIF’s website.