Gold House, WME Partner in Equity Fund and Broad Mentorship Program for Asian Pacific Creatives

WME will enter an expansive partnership with incubator Gold House, the talent agency announced on Thursday.

Gold House is a multi-pronged operation devoted to elevating Asian Pacific excellence, focusing on areas including creative arts, media and capital investment. WME has been named a founding partner of the Gold House Creative Equity Fund, which hopes to identify, develop, produce and promote AAPI content.

As part of the union, WME will offer financing, masterclasses for skill building, and of course business opportunities across its steep client roster. The agency will also leverage the broader assets of its owner Endeavor to find opportunities beyond filmed content, in areas like fashion, social impact, fine arts and more. For rising talent, WME will offer individually-matched mentors across its network, community events, and big activations around AAPI Heritage Month.

“Gold House and WME/Endeavor share a superpower commitment to talent and community. Through new programs and platforms, Asian Pacific talent will gain super network access to world class cultural expertise and exposure while WME’s mentors will be the voices they may have wished for when they were just starting their careers,” said Gold House’s Christine Yi.

“This partnership will democratize access for emerging AAPI creatives across industries and amplify the stories of Asian Pacific talent,” Romola Ratnam, SVP and Head of Impact and Inclusion at Endeavor, added. “By integrating our network with the Gold House community, we are looking to drive innovative social change and create systemic impact.”

Pictured above, from left: WME partner Mira Yong, Christine Yi, rapper Dumbfoundead, and Endeavor’s Caroline Joyner.