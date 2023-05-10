William Shatner Documentary ‘You Can Call Me Bill’ Boarded by Blue Finch Films (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K.-based sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has boarded international sales, excluding North America, for William Shatner documentary “You Can Call Me Bill” from Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures.

Written and directed by Alexandre O. Philippe, who has previously helmed documentaries such as “78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene,” “Memory: The Origins of Alien,” and “Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on the Exorcist,” the film had its world premiere at SXSW 2023 as part of the Documentary Spotlight section.

The film is an intimate portrait of William Shatner’s personal journey across nine decades, stripping away all the masks he has worn during his storied career – most famously the Star Trek franchise – to reveal the man behind it all. The first and only feature-length documentary dedicated to Shatner’s life, career and philosophy, it delves into his most fervent passions, hopes and concerns, through a thematic distillation of his most recent autobiographical songs and a deep dive into the farthest reaches of his filmography.

Reviewing the film for Variety, critic Owen Gleiberman wrote: “The film’s theme, which is never enunciated (that’s part of its affectionate joke), is the continuity between Shatner the actor and Shatner the philosophical showbiz life coach who, on some level, is never acting more than when he spews his innermost thoughts and feelings. He’s wired that way. That’s the zen of Shatner.”

Producer Kerry Deignan Roy said: “Our film is a surprising and poignant portrait of William Shatner, and we’re delighted to have it in their [Blue Finch’s] adept hands.”

Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison, co-founders of Legion M, the fan-owned company that produced the film in conjunction with Exhibit A pictures, added: “As a company that specializes in uniting fans, we’re excited to work with the team at Blue Finch to bring this film to Bill’s many fans around the world.”

Blue Finch’s international slate includes SXSW 2023 Narrative Competition Winner “Raging Grace,” SXSW selected “Monolith” starring Lily Sullivan and Tribeca selected “You’ll Never Find Me.”