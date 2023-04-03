William B. Doeren, Former COO of AMC Theatres, Dies at 76

William B. Doeren, a former entertainment industry executive with AMC Entertainment, General Cinema Theatres, MGM and Kodak, died on March 8 of multiple dementias including FTD, Alzheimer’s and Vascular. He was 76.

Doeren’s career in the film industry spanned over 40 years. His work as the COO of AMC, president and CEO of General Cinema and the managing director for MGM Theatres in Europe advanced the modern cinematic experience.

Some of his most notable innovations include advanced ticket and credit card sales, AMC’s “Movie Watcher” and General Cinema’s “Credits” programs and the United States’ first dine-in theatre with General Cinema’s Yorktown “Premium Cinema” in 1998. While at Kodak, he also contributed to the digitization of the motion picture industry.

Doeren was born in Camp Lejuene, N.C. on Sept. 11, 1946 before his family settled in Kansas City, Mo. Doeren earned his MBA from Memphis State and went on to serve in the United States Navy for four years. After his service, Doeren moved back to Kansas City where he began working as a theater manager with AMC. He then rose up the ranks, eventually becoming a division vice president of AMC in Los Angeles, which led to his position as the company’s EVP and chief operating officer in Kansas City.

Doeren is survived by his wife, Ellie; his brother, Roger Doeren; his son and daughter in law, David and Sara Doeren; his daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Mark Hambidge; his six beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Luke, Connor, Abby, Charlie and Maddie; and his nephew, Burke Doeren.