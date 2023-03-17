Willem Dafoe Is Open to Playing Green Goblin in a Third ‘Spider-Man’ Movie: ‘If Everything Is Right, Sure’

Willem Dafoe is not ruling out a third appearance as the iconic Spider-Man villain Norman Osborne/Green Goblin. The actor’s beloved role in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” remains his most recognizable performance, and he reprised Green Goblin to rave reviews in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Dafoe told Inverse in a recent interview to promote his new thriller, “Inside,” that a third go-around with the Spider-Man villain is not out of the question.

“If everything was right, sure,” Dafoe said. “I mean, that’s a great role. I liked the fact that it’s a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both.”

During his press tour for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which his Green Goblin reunited on screen with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and became a villain to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Dafoe said that his main stipulation for reprising the villain was that he not be a cameo appearance.

“I really didn’t want to do a cameo,” Dafoe told The Mary Sue at the time. “I wanted to make sure there was something substantial enough to do that wasn’t just a tip of the hat. And the other thing was, I said I really want there to be action — I want to take part in action scenes. Because that’s really fun for me. It’s the only way to root the character. Otherwise, it just becomes a series of memes.”

Dafoe isn’t alone in leaving the door open for his Spider-Man character to come back. Tobey Maguire revealed in January that he’s more than eager to return to as the famous web-slinger for what would be his fifth go-around as the superhero.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series,” Maguire said. “If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Neither Sony nor Disney has yet to announce any concrete plans for its next live-action “Spider-Man” movie, although Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed the story for the next film has been cracked.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly about Holland’s anticipated fourth “Spider-Man” movie. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”