Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Announce Fourth ‘Bad Boys’ Movie

The “Bad Boys” are officially returning, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announcing that they’ll reunite for a fourth film in the “Bad Boys” franchise.

Sony Pictures confirmed that the untitled sequel is in early pre-production with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner. The filmmakers directed 2020’s “Bad Boys for Life,” which reunited Smith and Lawrence 25 years after the first “Bad Boys” film was released in 1995. Shortly after the threequel hit theaters, Sony announced that a fourth “Bad Boys” film was in development, and “Bad Boys for Life” went on to earn $426.5 million at the worldwide box office, as one of the last pre-pandemic era blockbusters.

On Tuesday morning, Smith and Lawrence announced the upcoming movie was officially charging ahead by releasing a reunion video on social media, with the caption, “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME!”

The video follows Smith as he drives to Lawrence’s home (camera in tow), saying, “I’ve got an announcement. Y’all gotta stop scrolling.” As a little hint, Smith plays “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” Nelly, P. Diddy and Murphy Lee’s song from the 2003 “Bad Boys II” soundtrack.

Arriving at Lawrence’s door, the duo declare that the fourth film is officially in the works.

“Bad boys for life baby,” Smith yells, reinforcing the “For life,” realizing that the third film effectively wasted the pun they could’ve used for the upcoming movie. “We shouldn’t have called it that though,” he jokes.

As such, the yet-to-be-titled sequel is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman; with Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

