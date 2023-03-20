‘The White Lotus’ Star Will Sharpe to Direct ‘Crying in H Mart’ Film Adaptation

Will Sharpe, who endeared himself to audiences on “The White Lotus,” is directing a feature film adaptation of Michelle Zauner’s 2021 memoir “Crying in H Mart.”

Zauner’s novel centers around her relationship with her Korean heritage and her mother, who died from cancer in 2014. Best known as the frontwoman for indie-pop band Japanese Breakfast, Zauner is adapting the screenplay and will also play a part in the film’s music.

According to the official synopsis from MGM, which is backing the movie, “Crying in H Mart” is a “coming-of age story about a half-Korean daughter who returns to small town Oregon to care for her Korean mother. Critical and smothering Chong-mi and creative and independent Michelle struggle to understand each other across a cultural fault line, only learning to see and accept one another through the formative power of music and the vibrant flavors of Korean cooking.”

“There were lots of things that resonated with me as somebody who is half-Japanese, half-British, spent my childhood in Tokyo,” Sharpe told People, which first reported the news of his directorial efforts. “Some of the descriptions of being jet-lagged in your family’s kitchen felt very familiar to me.”

Stacey Sher is producing the “Crying in H Mart” adaptation along with Jason Kim.

In addition to starring alongside Aubrey Plaza in HBO’s acclaimed series “The White Lotus,” Sharpe recently co-wrote and directed the HBO and Sky drama “Landscapers,” starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. He previously co-wrote and directed Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” for Studio Canal and Amazon.

His prior credits include the dark comedy-drama “Flowers,” which he wrote, directed and starred in, as well as the TV shows “Defending the Guilty” and “W1A.” He is repped by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Artists Rights Group.