‘Wicked’ Movie First Look: Ariana Grande’s Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba Make Their Debuts

Good news! She’s dead. Director Jon M. Chu has revealed the first look at Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in the movie version of “Wicked.”

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz,” Chu wrote on Instagram.

In the darkly lit photos, Erivo is sporting her character’s signature witch hat and broom, while a blonde Grande is donning a striking pink gown as she ascends a staircase.

A prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked” recounts everything that happened before Dorothy sauntered down that iconic yellow brick road — and tells the story of the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, known as the Good Witch. It also reveals how the Wicked Witch got her green skin… and that pointy hat. (It’s really, uh, sharp, don’t you think?)

The starry cast also includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Ethan Slater as Boq.

The original production of “Wicked” premiered in 2003, with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth in the lead roles. It remains one of the longest-running (and most popular) shows on Broadway.

Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics to the Broadway show, is adapting the screenplay with Winnie Holzman. Along with favorites like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular,” the two-part movie version is expected to feature at least two new songs.

The first “Wicked” is landing in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024 with the second installment set to release on Dec. 25, 2025.