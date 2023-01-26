Genre Studio Welcome Villain Films Lands Survival Thriller ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome Villain Films, a studio specializing in genre fare, has landed the survival horror thriller “Hunt Her, Kill Her.” It’s the company’s first acquisition since launching in March of 2022.

The movie, which was originally titled “Night Shift,” will be released theatrically on March 3.

Directed by Ryan Thiessen and Greg Swinson, “Hunt Her, Kill Her” follows a lone night shift janitor (portrayed by Natalie Terrazzino) during her first day on the job. She finds herself in an unexpected fight for survival when she becomes the target of sinister masked intruders. It premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival and later played at other genre film fests, including HorrorHound and Chicago Horror Film Festival.

Following the acquisition, Welcome Villain’s team partnered with the film’s production team to provide the additional resources needed to complete “Hunt Her, Kill Her” as originally envisioned. For festival-goers who screened the film last year, the new version promises to have more intense, heart-pounding sequences in store.

“We poured years of blood, sweat and tears into making ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ the most thrilling experience it can be, and we’re so excited that our film has found a team to support a proper release and get it in front of audiences nationwide,” Swinson and Thiessen said. “Welcome Villain is the perfect partner for ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her.’ Like us, they are passionate about genre films and committed to getting this in front of the widest possible audience.”

After “Hunt Her, Kill Her” is released in domestic theater nationwide, the film will land on digital rental platforms.

“We screened Ryan and Greg’s movie, and it blew us away. We were also impressed by their ingenuity as they made the film for next to nothing, yet it looks and feels like a big cinematic endeavor,” said Welcome Villain’s head of development Luke LaBeau. “We’re immensely proud to announce ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ as Welcome Villain’s first acquisition.”

Swinson also wrote the script for “Hunt Her, Kill Her,” which was produced by his company with Thiessen called Trauma One Entertainment. The film was shot on location in a working furniture factory in Morristown, Tennessee.

Raven Banner is handling international sales and will be presenting at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

Welcome Villain Films launched last year as a fully integrated shop to develop, produce, market and distribute movies. It currently has two features in the works, a reimagining of “Last Shift,” as well as an untitled slasher project from the creators of “The Houses October Built.”