Warner Bros. Discovery Names Lisa Collins as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion VP

Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Lisa Collins as vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, overseeing employee-initiatives across North America. She will report to chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer Asif Sadiq.

“I am thrilled to join the DEI team. Under Asif’s leadership, the DEI organization has become a shining example of WBD’s commitment to training, retaining, and promoting talented colleagues from across the company,” Collins said in a statement. “I am committed to this impactful approach and advancing our DEI initiatives to ensure our employees feel a sense of belonging and enthusiasm to build their careers here.”

In her new role, Collins will create and implement internal DEI programs, such as “designing business unit specific programs focused on recruitment, retention, progression, performance management, leadership development and employee engagement; working with executives in the region to further embed DEI in all areas of WBD’s operations; and shepherding the growth of WBD’s Business Resource Groups,” according to a memo.

Collins previously served as head of people and culture partners for production at Warner Bros. Discovery, where she led the team responsible for providing HR support to cast and crew members working on the company’s global productions. She also worked at Netflix as the director of production HR, overseeing the global team focused on providing human resource support to production cast and crews. Collins has also held HR leadership positions at Warner Bros. Entertainment and NBCUniversal.

“Lisa is already a highly respected member of the WBD team who deeply understands our employee population and has seen first-hand the positive impact equity and inclusion initiatives have on the corporate, creative and production processes,” Sadiq said. “She is the perfect person to accelerate our employee programs throughout the region and will be an invaluable addition to my senior team.”

In addition to Collins, several WBD executives are transitioning to new roles on the DEI senior leadership team. Christian Hug will now serve as GVP of DEI International; Yvette Latour is taking over as VP of DEI Workforce and Strategy, and Claire Brody is moving to director of DEI for EMEA.

“With more than 60 years of combined experience, this new and expanded senior leadership team epitomizes the incredible talent we have at WBD, Sadiq said. “Their passion and dedication for our employees, brands, and content will further drive our success as we continue the important work of establishing WBD as an industry leader in the DEI space and creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for our colleagues, our partners and our industry.”