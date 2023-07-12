Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Hires Katie Martin Kelley as Executive VP of Communications

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group has appointed Katie Martin Kelley as executive VP of communications.

Martin Kelley, who joins from MGM, will lead media relations and corporate communications for the film group, including Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and the newly rebranded Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. DC Studios will fall under the purview of Candice McDonough, who previously led communications for Warner Bros. Film Group and has been newly hired to oversee publicity efforts for the company’s comic book division.

Martin Kelley will report to Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

“Katie is highly regarded as one of Hollywood’s top communications executives and a true master of her craft,” De Luca and Abdy said in a statement. “We are delighted to work with Katie again and warmly welcome her to Warner Bros. during this exciting time as we accelerate the expansion of the studio’s film slate and our investment in the theatrical experience.”

Martin Kelley most recently served as MGM’s chief communications officer, supporting the company’s global communications efforts across all divisions of the studio. She worked closely with DeLuca and Abdy, who led the film division at MGM before moving to Warners, on films including “Women Talking,” James Bond sequel “No Time To Die,” “Licorice Pizza” and “House of Gucci.”

Prior to joining MGM, Martin Kelley spent 12 years at Paramount Pictures, where she oversaw domestic publicity and corporate communications for the studio. There she worked on several hit franchises, including “Transformers,” “Star Trek,” “Paranormal Activity” and “Mission: Impossible.” She was also involved in the Oscar campaigns for “Arrival,” “Selma,” “Fences” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Martin Kelly previously worked as a publicity consultant for the production company Plan B Entertainment on its films “Beautiful Boy,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Vice.” She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.