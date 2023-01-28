Cinema Chain Vue International Wins Event Cinema Association’s Event Cinema Exhibitor of the Decade Award

Cinema chain Vue International has won the Event Cinema Association’s Event Cinema Exhibitor of the Decade Award.

The chain is known for screening live events, including the “BTS: Permission to Dance” concert and has a long-standing arrangement to screen Royal Opera House ballets.

Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International, told Variety: “I am incredibly proud that we were awarded the Event Cinema Association’s Event Cinema Exhibitor of the Decade award. This recognition is a testament to the long term work of our team led by Johnny Carr, who have constantly sought to innovate the big screen Experience, giving our customers an exciting out of home experience.”

“Since our first event working with Brian May and Queen in 2005 to one of the first live concerts ever working with Genesis live in 2007, we have screened live sports, including the Olympics and Wimbledon in 3D, high quality television, opera, live theatre and music concerts,” Richards added. “The big screen experience offers an opportunity for customers to share a wide range of cultural and sporting events with the best seats, screens and sound quality on offer. We look forward to continuing to provide these for years to come.”

The Event Cinema Association is set up to support and promote event cinema – one of the biggest growth areas of cinema programming – on behalf of the industry and its members. Members of the association include exhibitors, distributors and vendors.

Vue International, which is the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, operates 1990 screens across 227 sites in nine countries. The group recently completed a recapitalization process and now has access to £75 million ($92 million) of additional liquidity.