Viola Davis Pumps Brakes on ‘G20’ in Solidarity With SAG-AFTRA Strike, Despite Guild Approving Production Waiver

Viola Davis is stepping away from producing “G20,” announcing the decision in a statement signaling support for Hollywood’s ongoing strikes. Like over 100 other independent films, the upcoming action thriller received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA to continue production through the ongoing actors strike. But Davis won’t move forward with filming, setting a precedent for A-list talent negotiating the prospect of continuing work as the actors’ guild and AMPTP wait to reach an agreement.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” Davis said Saturday in a statement. Davis is also credited as a producer on the film. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

As an MRC production, “G20” received a waiver, despite the project’s affiliation with Amazon Prime Video, which is set to distribute the film.

The subject of interim waivers has been hotly contended since the SAG-AFTRA strike began two weeks ago. Davis’s announcement comes two days after actor Sarah Silverman slammed Hollywood stars for continuing to work on indie projects amid the strike, calling it an act of “scabbing.”

“We should see every movie star out there striking along because you have insurance because of your union,” Silverman said in a video she posted to Instagram Thursday night. “You get residuals because of your union. All these things that you get because of your union, and you can’t stand with your union?”

She ended her video by saying: “So, I don’t know if I’m mad at these movie stars that are making these indie movies that are obviously going to go to streaming, or am I mad at SAG for making this interim deal for these indie movies?”

Despite Silverman’s harsh criticism and Davis’ pointed decision to pump the breaks on “G20,” other indie projects still hustle on. Apple TV+’s “Tehran” and A24’s “Mother Mary” and “I Dream of Unicorns” are among the production that have received waivers from SAG-AFTRA to continue filming, while actors like Glenn Close, Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning and others are still working under waivers.

Deadline was first to report on Viola Davis’ statement about pausing work on “G20.”