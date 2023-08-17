Horror Thriller ‘Vindicta,’ With Elena Kampouris, Sean Astin and Jeremy Piven, Acquired by Paramount’s Republic Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Sean McNamara’s horror thriller “Vindicta” has been picked up by Paramount’s Republic Pictures. The film rounds up Elena Kampouris, Sean Astin and Jeremy Piven for a story about a twisted serial killer.

Astin previously starred in Season 2 of “Stranger Things” as fan-favorite Bob Newby, boyfriend of Joyce Byers. Piven is known for his role as Ari Gold in “Entourage” and starred in period drama series “Mr. Selfridge.” Kampouris is set to star in the upcoming film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” and previously led the 2020 remake of “Children of the Corn.”

Per “Vindicta’s” official logline, “When a city is terrorized by a sadistic serial killer, a seasoned detective and a newly recruited paramedic are forced into a deadly game of vengeance, only to discover the key to stopping the bloodshed lies in unlocking the truth of their own haunted pasts.” The film also stars Travis Nelson (“The Recruit”), Daniel Cudmore (“Twighlight”), Jamie Callica (“Ruthless”), Bradley Stryker (“Crawlspace”) and Karo Cubitt.

McNamara has previously directed the 2011 biopic “Soul Surfer” and the 2015 George Lopez and Jamie Lee Curtis-led “Spare Parts.”

The global rights for “Vindicta” were acquired from Steven Paul’s SP Media Group for Paramount Global Content Distribution. Paul produced the film for SPMG and has previously produced films “Ghost in the Shell,” “Doomsday,” “Ghost Rider” and “The Forger.”

“’Vindicta’ is a story about the depths to which we sink to get revenge,” Paul said in a statement. “We have a great cast and crew that have worked incredibly hard to make a spine-chilling movie that will haunt you in all the best ways.”

The Republic Pictures deal was negotiated by Scott Karol, president of SPMG. “Vindicta” is slated for an October release.

Kampouris is repped by Impression Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Astin is repped by Stewart Talent, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson. Piven is repped by APA, Wonder Street, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.