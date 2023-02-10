Vin Diesel to Return for ‘Riddick: Furya,’ Reuniting with Filmmaker David Twohy

Vin Diesel is set to return for a fourth film in the “Riddick” franchise, titled “Riddick: Furya.”

The new film is written and directed by David Twohy, who first teamed up with Diesel on 2000’s “Pitch Black,” and continued the hit sci-fi franchise with two sequels, 2004’s “The Chronicles of Riddick” and 2013’s “Riddick.”

Diesel will star in and produce the new film under his One Race Films banner, alongside Samantha Vincent, who will also produce.

Rocket Science and CAA Media Finance will launch worldwide sales at next week’s EFM in Berlin.

According to the film’s official description, “Furya” finds Riddick finally returning to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

“Our legion of fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call-to-action with ‘Riddick: Furya,'” Twohy said in a statement announcing the project. “My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis.”

It’s been a Riddick-ulously busy couple of days for Diesel. who debuted the trailer for “Fast X,” the latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” films, with a splashy launch party in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night. The nearly four-minute teaser was released online early Friday morning, netting more than 5 million views in just nine hours. The film hits theaters on May 19, just two weeks after “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” in which Diesel reprises his role as Groot.

Diesel is represented by CAA, Linden Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. Twohy is represented by Atlas Artists.

Deadline was first to report news of the developing project.