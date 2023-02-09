Vin Diesel Wants Robert Downey Jr. in the Next ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie as the ‘Antithesis of Dom’

Over the years, the “Fast and Furious” franchise has continued to fill out its star-studded cast, adding A-listers like Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and Jason Momoa. And with just one film left in the speedy saga after the May premiere of “Fast X,” star Vin Diesel knows exactly who he wants to join the family next: Robert Downey Jr.

When asked by Variety‘s Marc Malkin about his dream casting at the “Fast X” trailer premiere on Thursday night, Diesel, who plays protagonist Dom Toretto, gave RDJ’s name without hesitation. But who would he play?

“Without telling you too much about what happens in the future, there’s a character who is the antithesis of Dom who is promoting AI and driverless cars and a philosophy that with that goes your freedom,” Diesel said. “There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality.”

However, when pressed about if he’s pitched Downey Jr. the role yet, Diesel simply growled and said in a playful yet menacing tone, “How dare you ask me this question in front of all these people? I have pride and I have dignity.”

Diesel’s co-star Michelle Rodriguez also had thoughts on the red carpet about who she’d like to see in the final “Fast and Furious” film.

“Who’s the guy from these amazing ‘Jason Bourne’ movies? Matt Damon!” Rodriguez said. “I fucking want Matt Damon. Matt Damon, would you be in a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie? C’mon, we got four Oscar winners, man. And you’re an Oscar winner!”