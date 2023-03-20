Marvel Studios Veteran Producer Victoria Alonso Exits

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has exited the studio, Variety has confirmed.

She joined Marvel Studios in 2005 as executive vice president of visual effects and postproduction, serving as co-producer on early Marvel Cinematic Universe films like “Iron Man,” “Iron Man 2,” “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Since then, Alonso has worked as an executive producer on every Marvel Cinematic Universe film and TV show since 2012’s “The Avengers.”

In 2015, Alonso was promoted to executive vice president of production, and in 2021 she was upped to president of physical, post production, VFX and animation at Marvel Studios. In her role, she oversaw all of Marvel’s post-production, including its visual effects work, which has come under repeated and vociferous criticism by visual effects professionals.

Most recently, the special effects in last month’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” came under fire, and reviews for the film were notably more negative than previous films. The third installment of the “Ant-Man” franchise had its largest opening weekend ever ($105 million), but fell below 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” at the worldwide box office. Last year’s TV series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” also received some backlash for the look of the titular green hero among the devoted MCU fans.

Alonso has producing credits on the upcoming films “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and “The Marvels,” plus the Disney+ shows “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart,” “Echo” and “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” She was also a producer on “Argentina, 1985,” which won the Golden Glob for best foreign language film and received an Oscar nomination.

THR was first to report the news.