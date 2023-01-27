Verve Promotes Liz Parker to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)

Verve has promoted Liz Parker to partner, the agency announced. Parker runs Verve’s intellectual property team and co-runs its motion picture literary team. She joined the agency in 2018, moving from New York to Los Angeles to build the its publishing division.

Parker previously worked as a literary agent at InkWell, and as the publishing director for Counterpoint and Soft Skull Press.

During her tenure, Parker has built up the IP division while opening up new avenues for material such as TikTok and Reddit, as well as expanded the publishing team to also encompass media rights and podcast/audio rights. Last year, the group published over 25 books, while selling or optioning double that number.

“Verve has always been committed to helping our clients tell their stories, and it’s that commitment that led to the hire of Liz Parker back in 2018, to give our clients new ways to do so,” Verve’s partners said. “Liz is an innovator, a passionate advocate and a storyteller herself. She embodies the Verve spirit, and we couldn’t be happier to have her join the Partnership.”

“It was Verve’s passion for story and storytellers that convinced me to join them, but it was the collaboration and culture that made me want to stay,” Parker said. “I am honored to join the leadership team at what is the most special place I’ve ever worked.”

Parker’s clients include Sarah Edmondson, Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur, Nia Long, Chrysta Bilton, The Query Brothers, Suzanne Rindell, Marcus Kleiwer, Melissa Arnot, Tway Nguyen and Gabe Dunn.