Vertical Buys Catherine Hardwicke, Brian Cox, Kate Beckinsale Thriller ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical has acquired U.S. rights to Catherine Hardwicke’s “Prisoner’s Daughter,” a thriller with Brian Cox and Kate Beckinsale that premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The film is about a terminally ill father who is recently released from prison and struggles to connect with his daughter and grandson. Vertical will release “Prisoner’s Daughter” in theaters on June 30, 2023.

It’s a starry collection of talent. Cox is best known for playing the mephistophelean Logan Roy on “Succession,” while Beckinsale has starred in blockbusters and indie films such as “Underworld,” “Love and Friendship” and “Pearl Harbor.” Hardwicke has directed critical and commercial hits like “Twilight” and “Thirteen.”

In “Prisoner’s Daughter,” Cox stars as Max, who is diagnosed with cancer after 12-years in prison. Granted a compassionate release he goes to live with his daughter, Maxine (Beckinsale). She resents her father but is financially strapped and working multiple jobs to raise her only son, Ezra (Convery). So, she begrudgingly agrees to let him stay. As Max seeks one last chance to redeem himself in her eyes, the family must contend with his violent past as it comes back to haunt them all.

Mark Bacci (“Black Box”) wrote the screenplay. The ensemble includes musician Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects, Christopher Convery (“Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game”), Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) and Jon Huertas (“This Is Us”).

“Brian and Kate deliver powerful performances that embody the tangled emotions and hidden agendas of their characters,” Peter Jarowey, a partner at Vertical said in a statement. “Under Catherine Hardwicke’s direction, ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’ unravels in a poignant, masterful story of the father-daughter bonds, and how easily they can be broken but perhaps not beyond repair.”

The film is produced by Marina Grasic of Oakhurst Entertainment, David Haring, and Sam Okun. Executive producers are Mark Bacci, Wen-Chia Chang, Jason Duan, Capstone’s Christian Mercuri and Ruzanna Kegeyan, Jai Khanna, Robert E. Morgan, Guy Moshe, Chris Rasmussen, Jim Reeve and Crystine Zhang.

Jarowey and senior VP of acquisitions Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical; UTA Independent Film Group and Capstone Pictures negotiated the deal on behalf of the production.

Vertical’s films include “Emily the Criminal” starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi; “Maybe I Do” starring Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey; “The Forgiven” starring Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, and Matt Smith, and “Other People” with Molly Shannon.