Variety Announces Sydney Sweeney, Noah Schnapp and Steve Lacy as 2023 Power of Young Hollywood Honorees

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party will take place on Aug. 10 and celebrate its annual Young Hollywood issue. This year’s cover stars include singer-songwriter, guitarist and record producer Steve Lacy, actor Noah Schnapp and actress Sydney Sweeney. Radio host Josh “Bru” Brubaker will host the awards program at the event.

The event is also a celebration of the annual Young Hollywood Impact list, which profiles the top young actors, musicians and creators working in the entertainment industry today. The invite-only party includes a red carpet, cocktail hour and its annual “class photo” for the people profiled in this year’s issue.

The event is presented by Sony audio to mark their new “For the Music” brand platform and campaign for its premier audio products and services, which focuses on putting creator vision over everything to benefit music fans and empowering artists (having recently launched with a video featuring Grammy award winner Miguel). At the event, Zach Sang, famous radio DJ and host of the “Zach Sang Show,” will be conducting interviews on the carpet on behalf of Sony Audio.

Premier partner Ford Motor Company will showcase a 2023 Bronco® Heritage Edition and host a merchandise pop-up for their exclusive workwear collection made in collaboration with honoree Sydney Sweeney.

Guests of the event include Arianna Greenblatt (“Barbie”), Jake Shane (content creator), Vinnie Hacker (content creator), Gabriel LaBelle (actor), Sophie Nelisse and Sophie Thatcher (“Yellowjackets”), Xolo Mariduena (“Blue Beetle”), Rachel Sennott (“The Idol”), Madison Bailey (“Outer Banks”), GAYLE (musician), Sabrina Carpenter (musician), Dylan Mulvaney (content creator) and many more.

“Variety’s Young Hollywood issue is one of our favorite franchises, because it celebrates the future of the entertainment industry,” said Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh. “This year, our issue is packed with stars and soon-to-be stars who are making huge strides in their careers, and creating art that will be remembered for generations to come.”

“Sony Audio team’s For the Music platform looks to empower and celebrate talent at all phases, especially young artists like the brilliant minds recognized by Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Impact list,” said Jordy Freed, director, head of brand and business development; and head of partner marketing and strategy, personal entertainment business at Sony Audio. “We’re excited to work with the Variety team in helping support and honor some of the leading voices of next generation creators.”

To learn more about Sony audio and “For the Music,” visit forthemusic.electronics.sony.com.