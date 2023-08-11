Noah Schnapp, Dylan Mulvaney, Reneé Rapp and TikTok Faves Dance the Night Away at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Party

The most promising emerging talent in show business gathered on Thursday to celebrate Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood issue, honoring actors Sydney Sweeney and Noah Schnapp and musician Steve Lacy. Sony Electronics and Ford were the presenting and premier sponsors of the evening.

Honorees Steve Lacy, Noah Schnapp and Sydney Sweeney at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

High atop Sunset Blvd. at Hollywood’s NeueHouse, the evening welcomed a mix of top talent and influencers, industry figures and a light smattering of the over-30 crowd. “Never Have I Ever” stars Darren Barnet and Megan Suri, “King Richard” star Demi Singleton, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” actor Reneé Rapp, TikTokers Connor Wood and Dylan Mulvaney, Marvel actor Xochitl Gomez, “Saved by the Bell” reboot star and recent Chapman grad Josie Totah, “Barbie” star Alexandra Shipp and veteran actor Dermot Mulroney all showed for cocktails (with a valid ID) and a late-night dance party. And in a brilliant FYP crossover the TikTok stars Boman Martinez-Reid and Delaney Rowe met for the first time in real life (they were previous online acquaintances only) and joked that maybe they’d do a video collab… one day.

On the carpet the honorees gushed over their Variety magazine covers. “Seeing my face on it with Steve and Sydney, it’s just an incredible honor,” Schnapp told Variety. “I’m huge fans of both of them.” Sweeney arrived last, still buzzing from seeing Taylor Swift’s Eras performance. “It was the most incredible concert I’ve ever been to,” Sweeney said. “She’s a powerful female, just boss, everything. I had the time of my life.”

Josh “Bru” Brubaker, social personality and contestant on Netflix’s “The Circle,” gave remarks before handing statuettes to Sweeney, Schnapp and Lacy commemorating their Variety covers and positions on the Young Hollywood Impact list.

Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton and Xochitl Gomez. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

“Previous impact honorees include Zendaya and Shawn Mendes,” Brubaker noted. “Some people on this list have already aged out of eligibility. Unfortunately, they’ve also aged out of being able to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

With a town caught up in the stress of dual union strikes, the crowd shared a palpable sense of relief to be socializing while film and TV sets are dark and premieres and FYC campaigns are restricted for actors and writers.

Alexandra Shipp, Kaden Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Sydney Sweeney and Darren Barnet attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood.(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Sony Electronics passed out their latest earbuds drop for the phone-addicted guest list, as NeueHouse served a signature Moscow mule and passed mini lobster rolls and arancini. Sweeney arrived about halfway through to great fanfare in a form-fitting black pleather dress. Lacy also rocked an all-black ensemble with an oversized turtleneck collar, braving the balmy night in extra layers. “It’s giving introvert,” Lacy joked on the carpet. “I’ve been in the studio every day, and then today suddenly I’m around a bunch of people, so I’m really shy.”

Rachel Sennott, Steve Lacy, Owen Thiele, and guest attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Schnapp, star of Netflix juggernaut “Stranger Things,” was easily the party’s MVP. He got the crowd dancing with a shuffle set to Beyonce’s “Before I Let Go,” moved in to the event’s official photo booth, and was one of the last to trickle out into the night.

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Impact honorees: Ali Skovbye, Anna Cathcart, Jenna Davis, Boman Martinez-Reid, Delaney Rowe, Josh “Bru” Brubaker, Armen Nahapetian, Olivia Ponton, Ariana Greenblatt, Lexi Underwood, Nia Sioux, Xochitl Gomez, Reneé Rapp, Jake Shane, Bretman Rock and Xolo Maridueña attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Presented by For the Music at NeueHouse Hollywood. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

Additional reporting from Angelique Jackson.