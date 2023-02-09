Vanessa Hudgens Spiritual Witchcraft Movie Lands at Tubi (EXCLUSIVE)

Tubi is getting into some witchy business with Vanessa Hudgens.

The platform has acquired the unscripted film, “Dead Hot,” a passion project from Hudgens that follows her and her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they embark on a journey to Salem, Mass., where they learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world.

“Dead Hot” hails from Bunim-Murray Productions and is distributed by Banijay Rights. The film will debut on April 14.

Hudgens and Magree are self-taught students of witchcraft and have been experimenting and connecting with the spirit world for much of their lives. But after a ghost hunt gone wrong, the duo realizes they need to seek out proper mentorship and training, so they head on a pilgrimage to Salem with cameras chronicling their journey for a masterclass in witchcraft.

The film is described as an “intimate journey into the supernatural realm that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood.”

After shooting had wrapped on “Dead Hot,” Bunim-Murray president Julie Pizzi spoke to Variety, revealing that the project was initially supposed to focus on ghost hunting, but then evolved to become a more spiritual coming-of-age story rooted in female empowerment. “It’s an exploration in the spiritual realm,” said Pizzi. “It’s a lot about self love, and them finding their inner strength and power.”

Hudgens commented on the Tubi deal, saying in a statement: “This project was developed and created out of pure passion and I am so excited that Tubi has partnered with us to bring it to the world. I have so much respect for Julie Pizzi at Bunim Murray who helped shape this from an idea into something really fun to watch. I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

“‘Dead Hot’ is a uniquely authentic exploration of spirituality and female empowerment,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer of Tubi. “This personal and powerful journey through the supernatural with Vanessa Hudgens and GG Magree will deeply engage Tubi viewers with premium storytelling from our partners at Bunim-Murray and Banijay.”

Witchcraft is not just an interest of Hudgens and Magree. “Dead Hot” taps into a recent fascination with witchcraft — at least across social media, with the hashtag #WitchTok garnering over 36 billion views on TikTok.

Hudgens — who has a massive social media presence where she has showcased her exploration into witchcraft — was recently seen in “Tick, Tick…Boom!” from director Lin-Manuel Miranda. She broke out in the “High School Musical” franchise, and over the course of her career, has displayed her range of talent as a triple threat from film to television to music to Broadway. Her credits include “Spring Breakers,” “Machete Kills” and the “Grease: Live” television special. She is also the star of Netflix’s popular “Princess Switch” movies. She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, The Lede Company and Ziffren Brittenham.

Magree is an Australian-born artist who has performed around the world, including at major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Ultra.

Hudgens and Magree both serve as executive producers on “Dead Hot,” along with Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Rupert Dobson, Steve Ezell and Kimberly Goodman, who also served as showrunner. Michael Driscoll served as co-executive producer, Jake D’Onofrio as producer, Bruce Ready as director of photography, Amanda Yamate as music composer and Louis Clark as music supervisor.