Paramount’s Valiant Comics Movie ‘Faith’ Sets Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

The Valiant Cinematic Universe (VCU) is set to grow at Paramount, as female superhero project “Faith” has found a writer.

The live-action version of “Faith” is in early development.

“Harbinger,” a title that also is part of the VCU, remains in development at Paramount. “Harbinger” is set to be directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo of “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and “LFE,” and will also feature Faith as a protagonist.

Veteran writer Emily Carmichael will pen “Faith.” The writer’s portfolio includes “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “The Adventures of Lido and Ix.” Carmichael received the jury award at the Philadelphia Film Festival for best short in “RPG OKC” (2013) and was nominated for best short filmmaking at Sundance for “The Hunter and the Swan Discuss Their Meeting” (2011).

Faith Hubert (with the super-name Zephyr) is a heroine with the ability to fly and bring others along. Her alter-ego “Summer Smith” works as a Los Angeles-based journalist, complete with glasses and a red wig.

The project was previously in development at Sony.

Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe are producing for Original Film. Dan Mintz is producing for Valiant Entertainment.

Though Paramount has not confirmed if the live-action version of “Faith” will be plus-sized, the cartoon version of the character is depicted as a plus-size heroine. Should the film cast a plus-sized actor, it would mark the first major live-action plus-sized hero.

“Faith” was created in 1992 by Jim Shooter and David Lapham. The heroine, who is known for her strong moral compass, has remained true to her original concept over three decades. In 2016, she was featured in her first solo series comic book series, which won the Eisner Award for best new series in 2017.