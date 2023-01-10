Literary Veteran Ariele Fredman Joins UTA Publishing (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA Publishing, a division at global entertainment, talent and sports agency UTA, has hired Ariele Fredman as an agent.

Fredman joins the company from Simon & Schuster imprint Atria Books, where she served as deputy director of publicity and marketing. She will report to Byrd Leavell and Christy Fletcher, co-heads of UTA Publishing.

“Our team at UTA Publishing has long admired Ariele’s unique style of author care, working to instill confidence in her clients and guide them through the publishing process in a way that expands the landscape and audience for their work,” Leavell said in a statement. “These are ideal qualities for an agent, and we look forward to the passion, expertise and energy she’ll bring to the team.”

In her new role, Fredman will work on building UTA’s commercial fiction program, leveraging her brand-building talents and experience working with authors as UTA Publishing grows its roster of novelists.

Fredman spent 12 years at Atria Books, where she worked across genres to launch bestselling campaigns for authors such as Colleen Hoover, Fredrik Backman, Lisa Jewell, Jennifer Weiner, Rebecca Serle, Zakiya Dalila Harris and Janet Evanovich. Fredman has launched more than 50 New York Times best sellers, including eight No. 1 titles, and has placed numerous titles as book club picks at prominent outlets like “Good Morning America,” “Today,” Marie Claire, New York Public Library & WNYC and Book of the Month, among others. A graduate of Emory University, Fredman began her career at Harper Collins and lives in New York with her daughter and husband.

News of Fredman’s hiring comes just a week after it was announced that UTA acquired the highly regarded full-service publishing agency, Fletcher & Company. Among the New York-based fiction and non-fiction publishing house’s notable clients are Maggie Shipstead, Daniel Mason, Ken Kalfus, Courtney Zoffness, Gretchen Rubin, John Carreyrou, Sonia Purnell, Melissa Urban and Eric Ries.

In June 2022, UTA also acquired UK-based literary and talent agency The Curtis Brown Group, which also has an esteemed publishing division.