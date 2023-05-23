UTA Promotes 65 Employees Across 20 Departments

United Talent Agency (UTA) has announced its latest round of promotions, with 65 employees elevated across 20 of the company’s departments.

“These promotions reflect our longstanding tradition of investing in our people,” stated UTA president David Kramer, announcing the promotions. “UTA continues to aggressively expand our footprint and our offerings to clients, I’m excited to recognize our colleagues who make our exceptional service to clients possible everyday.”

The global talent, entertainment, sports and advisory company promoted the employees at various levels of the company and across departments, including motion picture literary, music, unscripted television, Klutch Sports Group, production arts, UTA entertainment & culture marketing, media rights, Medialink, endorsements & voiceover, IQ, brand studio, business affairs, corporate strategy, culture & leadership, finance & accounting, fine arts, information technology, people, theatre and UTA speakers.

According to UTA, over 50% of the promoted class are women, with more than 30% of the group identifying as people of color. The majority of the employees elevated to agent rose through ranks of UTA’s agent training program, keeping with the company’s tradition of promoting from within its ranks. (In 2021, 80% of those promoted to agent started their careers in the training program.)

News of the promotions come after the company announced 124 promotions the last year, as well as setting its largest partner class in UTA history — elevating 26 partners across 15 divisions — in May 2022. Other recent moves include the establishment of UTA fashion, a new department expanding the agency’s client business in the fashion and beauty industries, which launched in Feb.

UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Chicago, Nashville, New York, London and Atlanta, which formally opened its doors in March, as the agency expands its influence in the Southeast market alongside its partner, Klutch Sports Group. The new office, which also features the UTA Artist Space fine art gallery, solidifies UTA as the first major agency to offer a full-serve expansion in Georgia.