UTA Opens Office in Midtown Atlanta

UTA is setting up shop in the Peach State.

The talent agency and its partner company Klutch Sports Group officially opened their Atlanta offices on Wednesday. The companies say its the first among the industry’s biggest talent, sports, entertainment and marketing agencies to establish a full-service base of operations in Georgia’s biggest city, which has become an important hub of movie and television production and a locus of other artistic endeavors.

“Atlanta is a vibrant city for music, sports and arts, and there is a ripe opportunity to create another center of gravity for film and television,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “We are excited to bring our full range of services to the community of talented artists, athletes, musicians and creators who call the Southeast their home.”

UTA Atlanta co-heads Steve Cohen and Rob Gibbs jointly added, “Atlanta is an entertainment and cultural hub, and planting our flag here gives us the ability to support clients with investments and opportunities across the city’s growing creative ecosystem.”

UTA will offer representation in Atlanta across music, sports, film, television, digital talent, marketing, gaming, fine arts and more. The office is located at 1401 Peachtree Street in the arts and business district of midtown Atlanta. It will occupy close to 20,000 square feet across three floors. The space was designed by Hastings Architecture, which also designed UTA’s office in Nashville.

The new Atlanta location includes a fine art gallery called the UTA Artist Space. It will be open to the public and showcase exhibitions and programming from the Atlanta art community and across UTA’s fine arts roster of clients. The inaugural show will feature Atlanta-based artist and musician Lonnie Holley in the first exhibition of his work in the city in over 10 years, titled “The Eyes Were Always on Us.” Holley’s sculptures are constructed from found materials in the tradition of African American sculpture.

UTA also has offices in Beverly Hills, Nashville, New York, Chicago and London.