UTA Acquires James & Co. Executive Search and Consulting Firm

UTA has acquired executive search firm James & Co.

Founders Michele James and Roysi Erbes will co-lead the company as a new division within UTA. The acquisition continues the expansion of specialities that UTA ’s brings to clients across entertainment, sports and business.

UTA’s growth and expansion strategy has also included partnering with sports representation firm Klutch, in addition to acquisitions including MediaLink, Curtis Brown Group and Fletcher & Co.

“Over the past two decades, James & Co. has gained enormous trust and respect from high-level clients across the worlds of sports, entertainment and more,” said Andrew Thau, COO of UTA and co-head of UTA Sports. “Michele and Roysi are a great fit with UTA’s collaborative and entrepreneurial culture, and their expertise is unrivaled. It’s exciting to welcome them and their team to UTA as we help even more clients find and empower their most important assets – their people.”

James & Co. was founded in 2002. The company focuses on executive search, performance management, organizational design and transactional assistance with an emphasis on C-suite and board-level positions.

“James & Co. has been operating at the intersection of media, entertainment, sports, consumer and digital media for over two decades,” James and Erbes said. “UTA’s shared expertise in these sectors, as well as our aligned cultures, presents a unique opportunity to create a force multiplier effect. We have partnered with UTA many times over the years and are looking forward to joining the UTA family to continue to be a positive catalyst for building businesses and careers.”