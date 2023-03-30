UTA’s Entertainment Marketing Group Expands Into Atlanta With First Senior Hire (EXCLUSIVE)

Lauren Probyn Aouad has joined UTA as a marketing executive, marking the company’s first senior hire in its newly opened Atlanta division.

As an executive, Aouad will be responsible for growing the division’s presence within the community and developing new partnerships with brands at the intersection of entertainment and advertising. She will report to Julian Jacobs and David Anderson, UTA partners and co-heads of the entertainment and culture Marketing division. She will work closely with Steve Cohen, partner and co-head of UTA’s Atlanta office.

“We’re excited to welcome Lauren to our team,” said Anderson, “Our group has expanded substantially over the past few years, both domestically and globally, and we look forward to having her help us grow the business.”

Prior to UTA, Aouad served as VP of growth marketing at Fan Controlled Sports + Entertainment, where she spearheaded brand marketing, public relations and digital media strategy. Additionally, she managed partnerships with the league’s celebrity team owners, influencers and creators. She also held roles at Tinder, Live Nation, Tao Group and Food Network.

“Lauren’s background and experience will bring tremendous value and new connections to our clients in the Southeast including Delta Air Lines and The Coca-Cola Company, among others,” said Jacobs.

Aouad’s hire comes as UTA expands its presence outside of Hollywood. The agency acquired strategic advertising consulting firm MediaLink, launched a fashion division and opened an Atlanta office. The move marks the first among the industry’s major talent, sports, entertainment and marketing agencies to establish a full-service base of operations in the city.

“UTA’s work is unparalleled in the industry, and I’m excited to partner with the team to grow the entertainment marketing capabilities in Atlanta and beyond,” said Aouad. “There continues to be significant opportunity in developing groundbreaking campaigns and alliances for existing and prospective clients.”