Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson Thriller ‘The Kill Room’ Lands at Shout Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Shout Studios acquired North American rights to “The Kill Room,” a thriller starring Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello.

The distribution and production division of indie Shout Factory has emerged victorious in a bidding war at Cannes Film Festival. Shout Studios plans to release the film in theaters this fall.

“The Kill Room” was directed by Nicol Paone and written by Jonathan Jacobson. The dark comedic-thriller follows an art dealer (Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Manganiello) and his boss (Jackson) for a money laundering scheme. The plan accidentally turns the hired killer into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld.

“’The Kill Room’ is a sharp, darkly comic evisceration of the art collecting scene, delivered with wily relish by Uma Thurman and director Nicol Paone. We’re confident this will play very well with audiences who like their entertainment both witty and visceral,” said Jordan Fields, senior VP of acquisitions and originals at Shout.

Along with “Pulp Fiction” co-stars Thurman and Jackson and Manganiello, the cast includes Debi Mazar, Dree Hemingway (“The Unicorn,” “Starlet”), Amy Keum (“Honor Society,” “Evil”) and Candy Buckley (“Rare Objects,” “Bachelorette”). Other actors in the movie are Larry Pine (“Succession,” “The Royal Tenenbaums”), Jennifer Kim (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Bourne Legacy”), Matthew Maher (“Air,” “Captain Marvel”), Tom Pecinka (“The Survivalist”) and Alexander Sokovikov (“For All Mankind,” “The Americans”).

Yale Productions, which recently backed indie horror film “The Wrath of Becky,” produced “The Kill Room” with Idiot Savant Pictures. Additional producers include Such Content, BK Studios, Great Escape, Bondit Media Capital, Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, Slated, Supernova Capital LLP and Complex Corp.

Thurman and Paone also produced the film with Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Anne Clements, William Rosenfeld, Bill Kenwright, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg.

Executive producers were Robert Kapp, Paul Wedgwood, David Gilbery, Naomi George, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Jason Zibarras, Ulf Ek, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, BK Fulton, Jay Burnley, Cary Anderson, Kahil Dotay, Philip Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Russ Posternak, Michael J. Rothstein, Jeffrey Tussi, Tyler W. Konney, Scott Levenson and Jason Kringstein.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Shout on this film. They’re incredibly passionate and have put together an aggressive release strategy for getting this very fun, very commercial film out to into the world,” said Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Entertainment.

Shout’s upcoming releases include action-comedy “Showdown at the Grand,” starring Terrence Howard and Dolph Lundgren; neo-Western thriller “Head Count” starring Aaron Jaukobenko, Melanie Zanetti and Ryan Kwanten; and horror thriller “Succubus,” starring Ron Perlman and Rosanna Arquette.

Recent films include the romantic-comedy “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” with Lily James, Shazad Latif, and Emma Thompson; and fantasy-adventure “The Magic Flute,” executive produced by Roland Emmerich and led by Jack Wolfe and F. Murray Abraham.

The movie deal was negotiated by Fields; Shout’s VP of business affairs, Steven Katz; and Shout’s executive VP of business and legal affairs, David McIntosh; as well as Great Escape’s Nick Donnermeyer; Ramo Law’s Zev Raben and Elsa Ramo; and CAA Media Finance on behalf of Yale Entertainment and the filmmakers.

Thurman is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations, Jonathan Sanders & Co and Hansen Jacobson Teller.