Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington Share First Look at Netflix World War II Film ‘Six Triple Eight’

If you were wondering what to expect from Tyler Perry’s next project, the Netflix World War II-set drama “Six Triple Eight,” the director and the film’s star Kerry Washington have shared a first look.

Written, directed and produced by Perry, “Six Triple Eight” tells the inspiring true story of the 6888th Postal Directory Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II. The project is currently filming in the U.K. and Perry shared an image from set, featuring his all-star ensemble cast including Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Dean Norris and Scott Daniel Johnson.

“To honor the long ignored worth of the 6888 has been the greatest privilege of my career thus far,” Perry captioned his photo, which shows the filmmaker standing on set amid his lead ensemble and a massive troupe of background actors representing the 855 women who served in the battalion.

Washington, who serves as an executive producer on the film, also shared a couple of behind-the-scenes images from the set, using her post to explain the remarkable way she came aboard the project.

“God as my witness, last year I posted a #BlackHERstory picture of me dressed as Lena Derricott — a young woman who served in the 6888 battalion, the only all Black all female battalion to serve overseas in WWII,” Washington wrote on Instagram. “At the time, unbeknownst to me, sitting in my email inbox was some information Tyler Perry had sent me about a movie he was hoping to make about these phenomenal women!”

It was a case of good fortune, or maybe fate. Soon after, Washington explained, she met with Perry and they “marveled at the coincidence.” Washington then read the script and signed on to the play the role of Captain Charity Adams, the commander of the 6888 battalion.

“Tyler has gathered a cadre of extraordinarily talented young actresses to play the army recruits,” Washington wrote of being asked to play the leader, who was later elevated to the rank of major. “It is the honor and privilege of a lifetime to step into these women’s shoes. They are the epitome of strength, perseverance, resilience and #BlackHERstory. I can’t wait for you to see them in action!”

The film also stars Oprah Winfrey, Sam Waterston and Susan Sarandon, though none are pictured in these first-look photos.

Perry wrote the screenplay based on an article by Kevin M. Hymel, published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media, which helped bring the story of 6888th Postal Directory Battalion to more prominent attention.

Perry teased the project in an August 2022 interview with Variety, saying that his next movie would be set during World War II and feature “some incredible people that were overlooked for years.” Netflix officially announced the movie in December. Production on the film began earlier this week.

“Six Triple Eight” marks Tyler Perry’s fourth film directed for Netflix, following “A Fall From Grace,” “A Madea Homecoming” and “A Jazzman’s Blues.” The project is produced by Perry; Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions; Keri Selig for Intuition Productions; Carlota Espinosa; Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Mandalay Pictures’ Peter Guber executive produces the project alongside Washington.