Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland Team Up for ‘Mea Culpa’ at Netflix

Tyler Perry has set his latest movie with Netflix, with plans to write, direct and produce “Mea Culpa” for the streamer.

Kelly Rowland will star in and produce the film, which centers on a criminal defense attorney who, in the hopes of becoming partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend. The ensemble cast also features Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight,” “Birdbox,” “Bruiser”) Sean Sagar (“The Gentleman,” “The Covenant,” “Sistas”), Nick Sagar (“The Princess Switch” trilogy, “Run the World”), and RonReaco Lee (“Nappily Ever After,” “Coffee and Kareem”). The new project is set to begin filming this spring.

Producing the film alongside Perry and Rowland are Tyler Perry Studios president Angi Bones and Will Areu.

“Mea Culpa” marks Perry’s fifth film directed for Netflix, following “A Fall From Grace,” “A Madea Homecoming,” the period drama “A Jazzman’s Blues” (Perry’s longtime passion project, produced from his first screenplay, written 27 years prior) and the upcoming World War II-set drama “Six Triple Eight,” which is currently in production.

The new project marks the first collaboration between Perry and Rowland, though the four-time Grammy winning musician-turned-actor has starred in such films as “Think Like A Man,” “Bad Hair” and “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” with appearances on TV series including “L.A.’s Finest,” “American Soul,” “Empire” and more. She most recently appeared in “Fantasy Football,” with Marsai Martin and on a season 3 episode of Queen Latifah’s “The Equalizer.” Rowland also serves as an executive producer on the “Merry Liddle Christmas” series, in which she stars for Lifetime.