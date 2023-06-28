Tyler Perry to Direct Drama ‘Black, White & Blue’ for Amazon

Tyler Perry is directing the movie “Black, White & Blue,” a police brutality drama that will be released by Amazon.

It’s the first film at Amazon Studios under the filmmaker’s four-picture deal that was forged back in November. In addition to directing, Perry will write and produce “Black, White & Blue,” which is set to star Kat Graham (“The Vampire Diaries”), Tyler Lepley (“Harlem”), Meagan Tandy (“Batwoman”), Josh Adeyeye (“Ruthless”), RonReaco Lee (“First Wives Club”), Jimi Stanton (“Your Honor”), Shannon LaNier (“God’s Not Dead 3”) and Nick Barrotta (“The Oval”).

The story follows a woman named Fela Blackburn (Tandy), whose life is shattered when she loses her husband, Rodney Blackburn (Adeyeye), at the hands of a police officer.

Here’s the logline: “Determined to get to the bottom of the incident and seek justice, she leans on her best friend, Marley Wells (Graham), who is a lawyer, and her husband, Tony Wells (Lepley), who is a former cop turned private investigator, to use their influence to find the truth. But as the truth unfolds, Fela learns that her entire world is rooted in lies and betrayal.”

Tyler Perry Studios executives Angi Bones and Will Areu will also serve as producers with Jamall Ellzy.

Perry’s pact with Amazon does not mean he’s working exclusively with the streamer. He’s also currently directing “Six Triple Eight,” a WWII drama starring Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey, and the Kelly Rowland-led thriller “Mea Culpa” for Netflix.

Perry’s last few films, “A Jazzman’s Blues,” “A Madea Homecoming” and “A Fall from Grace,” were released by Netflix. He also created the “Madea” franchise, whose 11 films about a tough-talking, gun-toting grandmother have grossed more than $550 million at the box office.