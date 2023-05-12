‘Nope’ Star Brandon Perea Joins ‘Twisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Nope” standout Brandon Perea is going from surveying one (alien) storm system to chasing another — with the actor signing on to star in the upcoming “Twister” sequel.

Perea joins Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos in “Twisters,” directed by “Minari” helmer Lee Isaac Chung from a script by “The Revenant” writer Mark L. Smith.

The film, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and Amblin Entertainment, is described as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie, which followed a team of storm chasers as they hunted down the most powerful tornado in decades. Plot details, including Perea’s role, are being kept under wraps.

“Twisters” is slated for release on July 19, 2024.

The original “Twister” was a massive hit, earning more than $494 million at the worldwide box office, which is often credited to the film’s ground-breaking special effects. Starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, the film was helmed by “Speed” director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Michael Crichton.

Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley (“Jurassic World Dominion”) will produce the new installment via the Kennedy/Marshall Company. Universal’s executive VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the production for the studio. The film is co-financed by Warner Bros, with senior VP of creative development Sheila Walcott also overseeing production.

Before “Nope,” Perea was best known for his work in Netflix’s “The OA,” where he played Alfonso “French” Sosa for two seasons. Then, Perea auditioned for Peele, delivering such a compelling performance that the Oscar winner rewrote the part of Angel Torres to suit the actor, casting him alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Michael Wincott.

“This is the greatest miracle to ever experience,” Perea told Variety on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere last July. “For Jordan to change the role for me is just truly a blessing. And I’m glad I just went with my gut feeling of, like, you know what, let me go do something different. I know Jordan is just full of surprises, so I was just like, ‘Let me surprise him.’ So I’m glad that I was able to.”

In another interview with Variety, Perea explained that Angel, who works as a tech expert at Fry’s Electronics, was written as more of a cheery, can-do guy, but Perea brought a more downbeat, angsty approach to the part.

Following his scene-stealing performance, Perea was selected as one of BAFTA’s Breakthrough Artists for 2022 and honored with the rising star award for film at the Critics Choice second annual Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television.

He is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.