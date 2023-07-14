All the TV Shows and Movies Affected by the Actors Strike (Updating)

The SAG-AFTRA strike has shut down scores of film and TV productions as actors hit the picket line. While many sets had already shut down as a result of the WGA writers strike, the actors strike will effectively slow Hollywood down to a crawl as negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers continue.

Read Variety‘s list of newly halted productions below, which will be updated throughout the strike.

Beetlejuice 2

The Tim Burton production, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as the crude ghost, is almost done with shooting in London but was still expected to film one last sequence in Vermont when the strike took place.

The Day of the Jackal

Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch star in this Sky and Peacock series that was shooting around Central and Eastern Europe.

Deadpool 3

The superhero sequel was filming in the U.K., with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Gladiator 2

The action sequel, starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, was filming in Morocco. It was about two-thirds of the way done with shooting and had finished work in its Malta location.

Juror #2

The Clint Eastwood drama about a murder trial was shooting in Savannah, Ga., but will suspend production. The cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland and Leslie Bibb.

Lilo & Stitch

The live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated Disney movie was filming on Oahu in Hawaii. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, production was reportedly set to wrap in early August.

Minecraft

The video game adaptation starring Jason Momoa was expected to begin shooting next month in New Zealand.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two

The Tom Cruise sequel has completed work on most of its major action sequences but still has more filming to do. The production was on a scheduled hiatus while Cruise, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie and the rest of the cast promoted “Dead Reckoning Part One,” which opened in theaters this week.

Mortal Kombat 2

The video game sequel was filming in Australia.

Venom 3

The third chapter of the Tom Hardy antihero saga has paused filming, as the crew working on the film was given notice on Monday in anticipation of the strike.

Additional reporting by Manori Ravindran, Gene Maddaus, Brent Lang, Nick Vivarelli, Patrick Frater, Elsa Keslassy, Rebecca Rubin, Angelique Jackson and K.J. Yossman.