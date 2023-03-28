‘Trolls Band Together’ Trailer: Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Kid Cudi and More Join Animated Musical

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are back in the new “Trolls Band Together” movie trailer, which is the third installment in the animated musical franchise.

The film, due to be released on Nov. 17, is “chock full of surprises, music, new worlds and new characters,” says director Walt Dohrn.

The “Trolls” family is also adding Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, RuPaul, Zosia Mamet, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Anderson .Paak, Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar and Kenan Thompson.

Here’s the new film’s logline: “After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple. As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Sivan), John Dory (André), Spruce (Diggs) and Clay (Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since. But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains — Velvet (Schumer) and Veneer (Rannells) — Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.”

Speaking with Variety, Dohrn says boy bands and ’90s music have long been the DNA of the “Trolls” movies. But before basing the third film around that topic, Dohrn consulted Timberlake, who rose to fame as a member of NSYNC and is an executive music producer on the latest film. “He totally embraced it,” Dohrn says.

As the first trailer teases, the film plays on the nostalgia of boybands while sticking to the franchise’s main theme: the importance of family. “But we also satirize it and have fun with it, and Justin is a playful guy,” Dohrn says.

Universal is planning on releasing the film in theaters unlike its predecessor “Trolls World Tour” which, due to theaters being shuttered, was released via a digital rental service.

“Our audience has grown up since the first ‘Trolls’ movie came out,” Shay acknowledges. “There’s fun, edgy stuff for them since they’re going into college.”

Watch the trailer below.