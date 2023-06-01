Tribeca Festival 2023 Jury Includes Brendan Fraser, Stephanie Hsu, Chance the Rapper, Jeremy O. Harris (EXCLUSIVE)

The Tribeca Festival has unveiled the jury members who will select winning projects in the film, immersive, games and audio storytelling sections for its 2023 edition.

It’s a collection of directors, writers, actors, producers and cultural leaders that includes Oscar winner Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). The A-list talent in the jury consists of actors such as Zoey Deutch (“The Politician”), Dianna Agron (“Glee”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), Kate Siegel (“Hush”), Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”), Piper Perabo (“Covert Affairs”), Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) and Chloë Grace Moretz (“Kick-Ass”). Chance the Rapper, playwright and screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris and multi-hyphenate filmmakers such Andrew Ahn, Mark Duplass, Stephen Kay and Clea DuVall are also among the jurors.

The festival has 15 different competition categories for which jurors will honor winning storytellers and creators with artistic awards.

In addition to the awards in competition categories, the Nora Ephron Award, created to honor the spirit and vision of the legendary filmmaker and writer behind “Sleepless in Seattle” and “When Harry Met Sally,” will be presented.

“We are thrilled to announce the jury for the 2023 Tribeca Festival,” said Nancy Lefkowitz, Tribeca Festival’s executive vice president of artist relations and special events. “The diversity of perspectives and experiences across all verticals are representative of the myriad voices reflected in this year’s program.”

More than 58 industry leaders were selected to honor feature-length and short film categories, composed of narrative and documentary films, as well as Storyscapes, the juried section of immersive content. A jury has also been established to honor the best work in games and to honor submissions in Tribeca’s audio storytelling category. The winning films, projects, filmmakers, storytellers and actors in each category will be announced at the Tribeca Festival ceremony on June 15th.