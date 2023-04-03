‘Triangle of Sadness’ Is Headed to Criterion Collection in April

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After a successful awards season, “Triangle of Sadness” is one of several films being added to The Criterion Collection this month.

Directed by the irreverent Swedish satirist Ruben Östlund, the film follows two supermodels on a doomed luxury cruise that leaves the pair stranded on a deserted island along with some of their fellow passengers and a Marxist captain. The film was last year’s Palme d’Or winner and went on to receive nods for best picture, best director and best original screenplay at the 2023 Oscars.

“The thing about Östlund is that he makes you laugh, but he also makes you think,” Variety film critic Peter DeBruge wrote in his review. “There’s a meticulous precision to the way he constructs, blocks and executes scenes — a kind of agonizing unease, amplified by awkward silences or an unwelcome fly buzzing between characters struggling to communicate.”

The film is available to stream on Hulu but its Criterion release comes with a director-approved 4K digital master of the film and supplemental videos. Special featurettes include a new interview with Östlund and filmmaker and actor Johan Jonason and two behind-the-scenes films about the movie’s special effects and the most challenging day on set.

Also being added to The Criterion Collection this month are Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe,” an anthology of five films: “Mangrove,” “Lovers Rock,” “Red, White and Blue,” “Alex Wheatle” and “Education,” that originally aired on BBC One in 2020. Each of the films tells distinct stories about West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to ’80s. All five films are available to stream on Prime Video, but the remastered Criterion release includes conversations between McQueen and Paul Gilroy, a documentary about the 1981 New Cross house fire, audio conversations with McQueen, Dennis Bovell, and Mike D of the Beastie Boys, and an essay by film programmer and critic Ashley Clark.

Pre-order “Triangle of Sadness” and “Small Axe” on Criterion below:

Triangle of Sadness (Criterion Collection)

Courtes of Amazon

Triangle of Sadness (The Criterion Collection) [4K UHD] $49.95 $34.99 Buy Now On Amazon

‘Small Axe’

Courtesy of Amazon